DNA: Magic in NEET Exam!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 01:58 AM IST

Bhumika Dange, a student of Yavatmal, had given the NEET exam… In the first exam, Bhumika had got 640 marks out of 720. Bhumika had got grace marks in the first examination... after which NTA had re-examined 1563 students who had got grace marks. Now the claim is that Bhumika Dange of Yavatmal did not even appear in the second examination and her new mark sheet has been released.