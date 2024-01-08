trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707567
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Maldives on backfoot from #BoycottMaldives

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us
DNA: People of India are deeply hurt by the fact that the Minister of Maldives has such bad views about India. Indians are angry that Maldivian ministers are making fun of their country's Prime Minister. Incidents of Maldives travel booking cancellations are not limited to small travel agents only. Indian tourism companies are also withdrawing their hands regarding Maldives tourism. Travel Agents Association of India also believes that Maldives has been the favorite tourist spot of Indians. But after the derogatory remarks towards India and Indians, people have started staying away from Maldives. So far, more than 15 thousand people have canceled their bookings for Maldives.

All Videos

Deshhit: ‘Never asked them' China on India-Maldives row
Play Icon8:4
Deshhit: ‘Never asked them' China on India-Maldives row
Maldives' pro-India leaders slam 'hateful' remarks by minister
Play Icon20:20
Maldives' pro-India leaders slam 'hateful' remarks by minister
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
Play Icon13:34
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
Play Icon13:45
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
RJD MLA Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration
Play Icon9:59
RJD MLA Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Trending Videos

Deshhit: ‘Never asked them' China on India-Maldives row
play icon8:4
Deshhit: ‘Never asked them' China on India-Maldives row
Maldives' pro-India leaders slam 'hateful' remarks by minister
play icon20:20
Maldives' pro-India leaders slam 'hateful' remarks by minister
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
play icon13:34
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
play icon13:45
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
RJD MLA Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration
play icon9:59
RJD MLA Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration
Dna videos,boycott maldives,maldives controversy,pm modi lakshdweep,israel on lakshadweep maldives controversy,how many indians visiting maldives,maldives vs lakshadweep,maldives vs lakshadweep update,Hindi News,bangladesh on maldives,sheikh hasina on india maldives issue,india maldives latest news,india maldives update,Breaking News,pm modi on maldives,indians boycott maldives,maldives out,china on maldives,china on india,india on maldives,maldives out,DNA,