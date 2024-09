videoDetails

DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

In Bahraich, people are responsible for their own safety because the forest department has failed to capture the man-eating wolves. This is happening despite the fact that locals are seeing the wolves, but the forest department isn’t. Watch how far the search for the wolves has progressed.