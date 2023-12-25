trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702781
DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas, New Year

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
DNA: People go on vacation trips during Christmas and New Year holidays. This time both the festivals are with the weekend. Therefore people are getting extra time to celebrate. It seems as if a scheme of 10 days leave on 4 days leave is being implemented. But, the problem is that thousands of people have made plans together for the festival scheme on the weekend... the cold has increased, so everyone is in the mood for celebration in the mountains. But this thinking is trapping people in the traffic jam.

