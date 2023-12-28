trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703526
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
Follow Us
DNA: This time also thousands of people have reached the hill stations of Uttarakhand and Himachal. So that we can celebrate the New Year. Beautiful valleys, white snow falling from the sky, fun of traveling with family and friends... and two moments of peace in the mountains. That means fun on New Year nonstop. But this thinking and this fun of the people is taking away the strength of the mountains. Tourists are taking pollution with them to the mountains. In a place like Manali, tourism-related "pollution" has increased so much that it has even polluted the air of Manali. The air of Manali was not so bad earlier. But as soon as people reached Manali to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The air quality kept worsening. Vehicles remained stuck in the traffic jam and smoke emanating from thousands of vehicles continued to spoil the air of Manali. Whose impact on the air of Manali is now clearly visible.

All Videos

DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
Play Icon16:42
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir
Play Icon17:7
DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Play Icon22:32
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Play Icon33:46
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Rajnath Singh meets Army troops after Poonch terror attack
Play Icon20:32
Rajnath Singh meets Army troops after Poonch terror attack

Trending Videos

DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
play icon16:42
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir
play icon17:7
DNA: Watch Exclusive ground report from Ram Mandir
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
play icon22:32
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
play icon33:46
Congress' Sam Pitroda huge remarks on Ayodhya Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha
Rajnath Singh meets Army troops after Poonch terror attack
play icon20:32
Rajnath Singh meets Army troops after Poonch terror attack
manali traffic jam today,manali traffic jam,Himachal Tourism News,himachal tourism news today,Himachal Pradesh news,New year,New Year celebration,new year celebration 2023,new year celebration news,New Year 2023,new year news,himachal traffic,traffic jam in himachal pradesh today,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,DNA,manali traffic jam,new celebration 2024 manali traffic jam,manali heavy rush for new year celebration,