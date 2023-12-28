videoDetails

DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024

| Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:44 AM IST

DNA: This time also thousands of people have reached the hill stations of Uttarakhand and Himachal. So that we can celebrate the New Year. Beautiful valleys, white snow falling from the sky, fun of traveling with family and friends... and two moments of peace in the mountains. That means fun on New Year nonstop. But this thinking and this fun of the people is taking away the strength of the mountains. Tourists are taking pollution with them to the mountains. In a place like Manali, tourism-related "pollution" has increased so much that it has even polluted the air of Manali. The air of Manali was not so bad earlier. But as soon as people reached Manali to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The air quality kept worsening. Vehicles remained stuck in the traffic jam and smoke emanating from thousands of vehicles continued to spoil the air of Manali. Whose impact on the air of Manali is now clearly visible.