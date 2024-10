videoDetails

DNA: Market crash deepens!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

There has been so much turmoil in the stock market in the last one month that people are gloomy before Diwali. Now the question is why is the stock market falling like this. Today we talked to market experts on this...who have given many reasons for the downfall of the market.