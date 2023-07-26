trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640989
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
We will analyze the viral disease in DNA, which has made people's eyes red. You must have also seen, this time the eye flu is spreading very fast. Not only adults but children are also getting conjunctivitis. This disease spreads every year during monsoon, but this time a large number of children are suffering from this disease. Due to which the concern of the parents has increased. Eye flu is a contagious disease..that means it is happening from one person to another just like corona. Doctors are also surprised about the increasing cases... So what is conjunctivitis, and what are its symptoms and ways to avoid it... Today we will do a video analysis of it...
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?
play icon9:42
What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
play icon1:46
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
play icon11:45
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
play icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
play icon13:42
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?
play icon9:42
What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
play icon1:46
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
play icon11:45
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
play icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
play icon13:42
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
Eye flu,eye flu news,eye fluttering,eye flu disease,eye flu symptoms,eye flu news delhi,eye fluid problems,eye flu ke lakshan,eye fluttering causes,eye flu treatment,eye flue treatment,eye flu kaise thik kare,eye flu hone par kya karen,eye flu treatment in hindi,eye flu home remedies,Delhi,healthy eyes food,Healthy eyes,Yamuna flood,eye flu symptoms and treatment,eye conjunctivitis,delhi flood alert,eye infection,eye flu kaise hota hai,DNA,