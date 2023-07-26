videoDetails

DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

We will analyze the viral disease in DNA, which has made people's eyes red. You must have also seen, this time the eye flu is spreading very fast. Not only adults but children are also getting conjunctivitis. This disease spreads every year during monsoon, but this time a large number of children are suffering from this disease. Due to which the concern of the parents has increased. Eye flu is a contagious disease..that means it is happening from one person to another just like corona. Doctors are also surprised about the increasing cases... So what is conjunctivitis, and what are its symptoms and ways to avoid it... Today we will do a video analysis of it...

