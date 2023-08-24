trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653269
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Memes are being made of Mamta Banerjee for sending Rakesh Roshan into space

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
DNA: Mims are being made of Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee on taking Rakesh Roshan to space, let us tell you that Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee said in a program that when Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him to When asked how India looked, he said that everything is good. Please tell that Mamta Banerjee wanted to give the credit of Chandrayaan success to Congress, the partner of INDIA alliance.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: What will India achieve by landing on the moon, the world is discussing Chandrayaan
play icon15:13
DNA: What will India achieve by landing on the moon, the world is discussing Chandrayaan
Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests
play icon35:24
Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
play icon9:43
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
play icon8:11
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
play icon5:53
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!

Trending Videos

DNA: What will India achieve by landing on the moon, the world is discussing Chandrayaan
play icon15:13
DNA: What will India achieve by landing on the moon, the world is discussing Chandrayaan
Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests
play icon35:24
Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
play icon9:43
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
play icon8:11
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
play icon5:53
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
DNA,Mamata Banerjee,OP Rajbhar,Rakesh Roshan,koi mil gya,Suheldev Samaj party,Rakesh Sharma,chandrayaan 3 landing,Anurag Thakur,chandrayaan 3 live location,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,Zee News,Breaking News,chandrayaan3 landing,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,Pakistan,Pakistan news,Zee News,Breaking News,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,landing of chandrayaan 3,isro live chandrayaan 3,isro chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan,chandrayan 3,Chandrayaan 2,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan live,chandrayaan 3 update,Chandrayaan 3 Status,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 reaction,chandrayaan landing,chandrayaan 3 live isr,