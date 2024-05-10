Advertisement
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
A report has come from New World Wealth and Henley & Partners in which it has been said that Indians are becoming rich. Especially in Delhi and Mumbai, the number of millionaires has increased at a record pace. According to this report, Delhi and Mumbai are among those 50 cities of the world where the number of millionaires has increased rapidly.

