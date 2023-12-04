trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695478
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The results of the elections held on 40 assembly seats of Mizoram came on Monday, in which ZPM i.e. Zoram People's Movement has emerged as the largest party. ZPM's victory in Mizoram is historic, this political party was officially registered by the Election Commission in July 2019. Earlier ZPM was an alliance of 6 regional parties, which contested the elections in the year 2018 and won 8 seats. Presently the Chairman of ZPM is Lalduhoma and he will become CM.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
Play Icon5:59
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA: What is major factor of BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon7:16
DNA: What is major factor of BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh?
DNA: Brand Modi Magics in Assembly Election Results 2023
Play Icon10:46
DNA: Brand Modi Magics in Assembly Election Results 2023
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
Play Icon9:19
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
PM Modi gives important tips for INDI Alliance
Play Icon40:37
PM Modi gives important tips for INDI Alliance

Trending Videos

DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
play icon5:59
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA: What is major factor of BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh?
play icon7:16
DNA: What is major factor of BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh?
DNA: Brand Modi Magics in Assembly Election Results 2023
play icon10:46
DNA: Brand Modi Magics in Assembly Election Results 2023
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
play icon9:19
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
PM Modi gives important tips for INDI Alliance
play icon40:37
PM Modi gives important tips for INDI Alliance
DNA Video,mizoram election result 2023,Mizoram Election 2023,Mizoram Assembly Election 2023,mizoram election 2023 live,mizoram election result,mizoram election 2023 results live,Mizoram Elections 2023,Mizoram election,mizoram results 2023 live,election 2023,mizoram election 2023 date,Assembly Election 2023,mizoram elections 2023 live,Assembly elections 2023,election result 2023 live,Zoram People's Movement won,winter session 2023,lalduhoma cm,new cm mizoram,