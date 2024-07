videoDetails

DNA: Modi govt lifts ban on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

Now let's talk about RSS on which even Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani could not take the decision, which has now been taken by PM Modi. Reversing Indira Gandhi's 58-year-old decision, the Modi government has lifted the ban on government employees joining unions.