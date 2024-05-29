videoDetails

DNA: Modi vs Mamata in West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

Now let's talk about Bengal, where the final clash took place today between Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 9 seats in the seventh round. When Modi again cornered Mamata on appeasement, Mamata also claimed that on June 4, BJP will be completely immersed in Bengal. Along with religious reservation and appeasement, BJP also raised the question of Bengali identity loudly throughout the campaign.