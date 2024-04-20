Advertisement
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
According to the Meteorological Department, these days heat wave is going on in 12 states of the country. And along with this heat, elections are also going on in the country. The first phase of which was completed yesterday i.e. on 19th April. In which about five percent less votes were cast compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. What is the reason for this? Heat wave or Modi wave? Today we will decode this question. And will we tell you how much heat wave will last in the remaining six phases?

