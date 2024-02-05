trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718124
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Parliament Speech: A motion of thanks to the President was presented in the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only gave the opposition a glimpse of his agenda and plan for 2024, apart from that he also showed the opposition the future of BJP. PM Modi even told the numbers of 2024 to Congress, according to him this time NDA will cross 400.

All Videos

DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
Play Icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
Play Icon2:20
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon15:27
PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi
IND Vs ENG 2nd Test |
Play Icon2:7
IND Vs ENG 2nd Test | "Technology Got It Wrong" Ben Stokes On Zak Crawley's LBW | Kuldeep Yadav
'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament
Play Icon0:43
'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament

Trending Videos

DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
play icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
play icon2:20
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi
play icon15:27
PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi
IND Vs ENG 2nd Test |
play icon2:7
IND Vs ENG 2nd Test | "Technology Got It Wrong" Ben Stokes On Zak Crawley's LBW | Kuldeep Yadav
'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament
play icon0:43
'Indians Are Lazy...': Listen To The Nehru Speech That Modi Cited In Parliament