DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
PM Modi Mathura Visit: Prime Minister Modi has become the first Prime Minister of the country to visit the birthplace of Shri Krishna. Before this, while being the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had visited the Janmabhoomi of Shri Krishna. Today Prime Minister Modi had darshan of Lord Shri Krishna for about twenty minutes and accepted prasad from the priest.
