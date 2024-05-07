Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747335
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: NEET UG 2024 paper leaked?

Sonam|Updated: May 07, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The biggest medical exam, NEET, was held on Sunday, but before the exam was over, news came that the paper had been leaked. At many places students complained about being given wrong papers. So members of Solver Gang were caught from many places. However, the National Testing Agency, which conducts the examination, has said in its official statement regarding the paper leak that the paper was not leaked.

All Videos

DNA: Vehicles outside Congress office in Amethi vandalised
Play Icon05:38
DNA: Vehicles outside Congress office in Amethi vandalised
DNA: Politics Sparks Over on Poonch Terror Attack
Play Icon06:08
DNA: Politics Sparks Over on Poonch Terror Attack
DNA: Why organ donation in India needs big reforms?
Play Icon05:33
DNA: Why organ donation in India needs big reforms?
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
Play Icon09:49
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
Baat Pate Ki: Who's behind attack on Congress office in Amethi?
Play Icon33:07
Baat Pate Ki: Who's behind attack on Congress office in Amethi?

Trending Videos

DNA: Vehicles outside Congress office in Amethi vandalised
play icon5:38
DNA: Vehicles outside Congress office in Amethi vandalised
DNA: Politics Sparks Over on Poonch Terror Attack
play icon6:8
DNA: Politics Sparks Over on Poonch Terror Attack
DNA: Why organ donation in India needs big reforms?
play icon5:33
DNA: Why organ donation in India needs big reforms?
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
play icon9:49
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
Baat Pate Ki: Who's behind attack on Congress office in Amethi?
play icon33:7
Baat Pate Ki: Who's behind attack on Congress office in Amethi?