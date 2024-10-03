Advertisement
DNA: New Controversy erupts over Tirupati!

Sonam|Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
Now a new controversy has arisen in Tirupati. The issue of fat in Prasad had not yet been settled properly when a ruckus has arisen over liquor. Tirupati's YSR Congress MP M Gurumurthy has made a big allegation on the Chandrababu Naidu government. On his Twitter handle, he has posted a copy of the gazette of liquor license in Tirupati, the allegation is that there is a preparation to flow rivers of liquor in the pilgrimage city of Tirupati. According to Gurumurthy, the maximum number of liquor shop licenses in the entire state have been given in Tirupati. The question is, will Sanatan be protected by opening 227 liquor shops?

