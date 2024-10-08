videoDetails

DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba

Sonam | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:28 AM IST

Apart from the dandiya clash in Garba Pandals across the country, pictures of a different kind of clash are coming to the fore. Different tricks are being used to ban the entry of Muslim youth in Garba Pandals across the country. Someone has given the idea of ​​making people drink cow urine before entering the Garba Pandals, while someone else is giving the idea of ​​sprinkling cow urine. Someone has instructed to make a provision for worshipping Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar before entry, while at some places Tilak is being applied before entry, but now a new formula is being used.