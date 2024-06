videoDetails

DNA: Newly constructed bridge in Bihar's Araria collapses

Sonam | Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

An under-construction bridge has fallen into the Bakra River in Araria district of Bihar. This bridge was being built on the Bakra River in Araria district at a cost of Rs 12 crore. But it fell into the river before it could be built. People have been waiting for the construction of this bridge for years.