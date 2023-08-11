trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647460
DNA No Confidence Motion LIVE Update: Mann Ki Baat on the no confidence motion of the common man

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Manipur that India and Parliament were with them and the State and Central governments were putting all efforts to bring peace and development back to the State, as his government won the motion of no-confidence amid a walkout by the Opposition.

