DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:10 AM IST

Rumors were spread that there would be chaos due to the arrival of devotees in Shri Ram temple. False news was spread about water dripping from the roof in Shri Ram temple. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has termed the news of water dripping as wrong. The saints of Ayodhya have also been calling such news as mere rumours.