DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
DNA: Gulmarg is one of the most favorite places for tourists. Especially in the beginning of the year. Because in the beginning of the year, the mountains, trees, houses, everything in Gulmarg gets covered with snow. You may also remember that every year at this time, pictures of tourists playing in the snow come from Gulmarg. Someone skates on the ice, while others make balls of white snow and hit each other. Many couples also go to Gulmarg for honeymoon. But did you see the pictures of snowfall in Gulmarg this time?...Did you see tourists having fun amidst snow in the valleys of Gulmarg? Have you seen or read the news of snowfall in Gulmarg in the news? Probably not. Now we show you two pictures together. From which you will know how Gulmarg has got trapped in the maze of climate change. A picture of Gulmarg is from the year 2023. And the second picture is from today. You must be seeing the difference between these two pictures. The mountains which were covered with snow. Those mountains are waiting for snowfall this time. Where white snow was visible in the plains of Gulmarg, where several feet of snow used to fall. This time there is a snow famine there. The ground no longer looks white but yellow. The green grass has also dried up and turned yellow. Due to which the tourism of Gulmarg is also being affected.

