Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2798537https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-omar-abdullah-criticizes-rahul-gandhi-amid-pok-refugees-remark-2798537.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:23 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In the second phase of Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, Soibugh, a village once known as the hometown of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin, saw a remarkable voter turnout. By 11 AM, nearly 40% of the village had already cast their votes, signifying a significant shift away from militancy towards democracy. The high participation showcases how common Kashmiris are now embracing peace and stability through the democratic process.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?
Play Icon24:52
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?
Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy
Play Icon40:28
Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
Play Icon08:41
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
Play Icon04:52
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
Play Icon04:07
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?
play icon24:52
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?
Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy
play icon40:28
Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
play icon8:41
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
play icon4:52
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
play icon4:7
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC