DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:23 AM IST

In the second phase of Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, Soibugh, a village once known as the hometown of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin, saw a remarkable voter turnout. By 11 AM, nearly 40% of the village had already cast their votes, signifying a significant shift away from militancy towards democracy. The high participation showcases how common Kashmiris are now embracing peace and stability through the democratic process.