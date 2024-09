videoDetails

DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

Omar Abdullah took a jab at Rahul Gandhi, stating that he should focus more on Jammu. During a rally in Jammu, Rahul made a remark that left everyone puzzled, suggesting that Kashmiri Pandits had arrived in India as refugees from PoK. Historians, however, do not support this claim, leading many to believe that Gandhi may have been exhausted during his speech, resulting in this confusion.