DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

Now, news from Kashmir elections, where National Conference leader Omar Abdullah once again seems to be siding with terror and terrorists. Speaking about Afzal Guru, who was convicted for the 2001 Parliament attack, Omar Abdullah said that if it had been up to him, Afzal Guru would not have been hanged.