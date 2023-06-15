NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is now moving towards Gujarat at a speed of 140 km per hour. It is just 20 KM away from Jakhau port. The time till midnight is said to be more dangerous. Watch LIVE reporting of courageous reporters of Zee News in DNA.

All Videos

DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
play icon30:26
DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
play icon2:28
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
play icon42:37
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
play icon4:17
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away
play icon39:20
Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away

Trending Videos

DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
play icon30:26
DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
play icon2:28
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
play icon42:37
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
play icon4:17
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away
play icon39:20
Baat Pate Ki: Big threat of cyclone, landfall starts in the remaining areas just a few kilometers away
Cyclone Biparjoy Coverage LIVE,Reporter In Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE,Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall LIVE,Cyclone Biparjoy in India,Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates,Cyclone Biparjoy,Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Updates LIVE,Cyclone Biparjoy live news,Gujarat Cyclone News,Cyclone,Cyclone Biparjoy Big News Live,Gujarat,Junagarh,Biparjoy hits Gujarat,trending news,Biparjoy breaking news,pm modi on Biparjoy,Biparjoy news live,Cyclone Biparjoy today Updates,Cyclone Live,live,