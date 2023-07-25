trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640508
DNA: One decision of India... Tension increased in 140 countries

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Monsoon rains have been heavy in the rice producing states of North India... while there are some parts of the country where the rainfall has been less this time. This unexpected weather change has affected the rice crop. Due to heavy rains in North India, newly planted crops in Punjab and Haryana were damaged and many farmers had to replant...i.e. direct impact on rice crop..States like West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka have reduced paddy sowing. While West Bengal is a major paddy producing state...
