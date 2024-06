videoDetails

DNA: One runway...two planes...watch Viral Video!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport shows a video which will make you feel as if the planes are performing stunts. In the video, you will see these planes far away but their distance is only for a few seconds. Where two flights of Indigo and Air India are landing and taking-off on the same runway.