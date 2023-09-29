trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668408
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Online Sale' of fake notes on Facebook

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Online sale of fake notes is going on on social media. And home delivery of fake notes is taking place. Today in DNA we will show you the Investigative Report of this online business of fake notes. The proof of which I have brought with me today. Today in DNA you will hear the truth about the black business of fake notes from the online dealers themselves who claim that even the ATM machine will not be able to detect the fake notes made by them. When we tell you how shops of fake currency dealers are running on Facebook and Telegram, you will be surprised.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?
play icon8:57
DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!
play icon43:6
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!
Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament
play icon3:50
Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament
Farmers' Groups In Punjab Call Three-Day 'Rail Roko' From September 28
play icon1:18
Farmers' Groups In Punjab Call Three-Day 'Rail Roko' From September 28
Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira faces life threat in jail?
play icon4:31
Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira faces life threat in jail?

Trending Videos

DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?
play icon8:57
DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!
play icon43:6
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!
Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament
play icon3:50
Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament
Farmers' Groups In Punjab Call Three-Day 'Rail Roko' From September 28
play icon1:18
Farmers' Groups In Punjab Call Three-Day 'Rail Roko' From September 28
Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira faces life threat in jail?
play icon4:31
Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira faces life threat in jail?
Fake Notes in India,fake currency in india,fake notes,Fake currency India,500 fake currency notes in india,fake currency printing in india,Reserve Bank of India,Fake Indian Currency Note,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,dna anchor sourabh jain,