videoDetails

DNA: 'Online Sale' of fake notes on Facebook

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Online sale of fake notes is going on on social media. And home delivery of fake notes is taking place. Today in DNA we will show you the Investigative Report of this online business of fake notes. The proof of which I have brought with me today. Today in DNA you will hear the truth about the black business of fake notes from the online dealers themselves who claim that even the ATM machine will not be able to detect the fake notes made by them. When we tell you how shops of fake currency dealers are running on Facebook and Telegram, you will be surprised.