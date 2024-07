videoDetails

DNA: 'Operation Safaya' started in Jammu Kashmir

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 02:42 AM IST

Army Camp Attacked in Rajouri: Terrorists attacked the house of Shaurya Chakra awarded VC Parshottam Kumar in Rajouri district of Jammu on Monday night. As soon as the news of the attack was received, a contingent of 63 RR Army Camp immediately took action and killed a terrorist. This time the terrorists had tried to spread terror by target killing.