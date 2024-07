videoDetails

DNA: Operation Sarp Vinash-2 in Kashmir

Sonam | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:12 AM IST

Encounter continues between Indian Army and terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. There is news of many terrorists hiding in the dense forests of Doda. Terrorists have again made the Pir Panjal hills of Jammu and Kashmir a base. Coming out from there, they are attacking the army and civilians in Jammu, and are running back into the forests. But now the army is also responding to the 90's activities of the terrorists with the 90's strategy.