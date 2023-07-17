trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636838
DNA: Opposition's 'unity in diversity'...conditions apply

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru: Opposition meeting has been held in Bengaluru. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were also present in this meeting. 26 parties took part in this joint meeting of the opposition. So the clan of NDA is also increasing gradually. Political parties of the country have come into active mode regarding the elections to be held in 2024
