DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

CM Yogi vs Maurya Row: Before the UP Assembly by-elections, suddenly two faces of the BJP government of UP have started trending. On one side is CM Yogi Adityanath and on the other side is Deputy CM CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Questions started arising whether there is going to be a major change in the power of UP? Amid speculations, the news has come that internal dispute is fine but the boss of UP will remain Yogi Adityanath.