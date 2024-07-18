Advertisement
DNA: Owaisi angry over new rules in UP

Sonam|Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Today is Muharram. CM Yogi had given clear instructions that there should be no violence, no riot, no ruckus in the Muharram procession, but pictures of violence came. Now, on the entire route of Kanwar Yatra in Muzaffarnagar, every street vendor Name and identity will have to be written. Owaisi tweeted and said that this is happening so that no Kanwadis can buy anything from a Muslim shop by mistake. Owaisi is comparing this with Hitler's order.

