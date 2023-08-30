trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655743
DNA: Oxygen found on the moon would make life possible! What is the purpose of Mission Aditya L1?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Along with detecting Oxygen, Rover Pragyan has also sent a wonderful picture of Vikram Lander... He has clicked this picture with his Navigation Camera, in which the device named ChaSTE installed on Vikram Lander is seen drilling on the surface of the moon. ...This device is studying the temperature on the surface of the moon.
