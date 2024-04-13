Advertisement
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station

Sonam|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Pakistan Army soldiers left the police of Punjab province bleeding. 40-50 army soldiers reached a police station in Bahawalpur and beat the policemen so much that the policemen started begging for their lives. To save their lives, the policemen ran from the police station towards the road.

