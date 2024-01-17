trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710762
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks

Sonam|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Pakistan Reaction on Iran Air Strikes: Iran launched two major missile attacks on Pakistan late last night. Both these attacks were carried out on the bases of Sunni terrorist organization Jaish-al-Adl in Balochistan, Pakistan. In a way, Iran has carried out a major air strike in Pakistan, information about which came to Pakistan only after the attack had already taken place. There is panic in Pakistan after this attack.

All Videos

NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon6:52
NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi
Play Icon7:47
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike
Play Icon2:54
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?
Play Icon0:54
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?
Ayodhya Airport Road Welcomes with Modi, Lord Ram, and Jai Shri Ram Cutouts
Play Icon1:0
Ayodhya Airport Road Welcomes with Modi, Lord Ram, and Jai Shri Ram Cutouts

Trending Videos

NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
play icon6:52
NCP leader Mahesh Chavan clarifies on Sharad Pawar for not attending Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon7:47
NCP's Mahesh Chavan makes huge remark on PM Modi
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike
play icon2:54
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran over air strike
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?
play icon0:54
What can Pakistan do after Iran's Missile Attack?
Ayodhya Airport Road Welcomes with Modi, Lord Ram, and Jai Shri Ram Cutouts
play icon1:0
Ayodhya Airport Road Welcomes with Modi, Lord Ram, and Jai Shri Ram Cutouts