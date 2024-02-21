videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal

Sonam | Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

Bilawal Bhuto got his Father's name finalized for the post of President. Everyone knew that Bilawal Bhutto would become a Kingmaker, but perhaps even his father Asif Ali Zardari would not have thought that he would make his father a KING. The way has been cleared for the formation of a new government in Pakistan, because Bilawal Bhutto gave up his desire to become the Prime Minister and joined hands with PMLN on the condition of giving the post of President to his father. Now after this the picture of the new government in Pakistan has become clear. First of all, let us tell you which formula has been adopted by Nawaz and Bilawal to form a coalition government.