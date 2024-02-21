trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723585
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal

Sonam|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Bilawal Bhuto got his Father's name finalized for the post of President. Everyone knew that Bilawal Bhutto would become a Kingmaker, but perhaps even his father Asif Ali Zardari would not have thought that he would make his father a KING. The way has been cleared for the formation of a new government in Pakistan, because Bilawal Bhutto gave up his desire to become the Prime Minister and joined hands with PMLN on the condition of giving the post of President to his father. Now after this the picture of the new government in Pakistan has become clear. First of all, let us tell you which formula has been adopted by Nawaz and Bilawal to form a coalition government.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?
Play Icon39:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?
Farmers Protest: Huge Uproar by Farmers at Shambhu border
Play Icon24:24
Farmers Protest: Huge Uproar by Farmers at Shambhu border
हिमाचल प्रदेश और कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी
Play Icon03:21
हिमाचल प्रदेश और कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी
Security Alert In Maharashtra: 54 Detonators Discovered at Kalyan Station in Thane.
Play Icon00:26
Security Alert In Maharashtra: 54 Detonators Discovered at Kalyan Station in Thane.
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Faces Consequences As Swift Justice Unfolds For Harassing Woman
Play Icon00:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Faces Consequences As Swift Justice Unfolds For Harassing Woman

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?
play icon39:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?
Farmers Protest: Huge Uproar by Farmers at Shambhu border
play icon24:24
Farmers Protest: Huge Uproar by Farmers at Shambhu border
हिमाचल प्रदेश और कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी
play icon3:21
हिमाचल प्रदेश और कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी
Security Alert In Maharashtra: 54 Detonators Discovered at Kalyan Station in Thane.
play icon0:26
Security Alert In Maharashtra: 54 Detonators Discovered at Kalyan Station in Thane.
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Faces Consequences As Swift Justice Unfolds For Harassing Woman
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Faces Consequences As Swift Justice Unfolds For Harassing Woman