DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple

Sonam|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
Pakistani tool kit gang has become active to defame the Pran Pratistha program of Ram temple and spread unrest on this issue in the country. You will be surprised to know that the same rumors on the basis of which the Pakistani toolkit gang is trying to spread chaos in India are also being spread by some Indians.

