trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640986
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board issued such a fatwa, which caused a strong reaction among Ahmadiyya Muslims in India, as well as the Central Government also dealt strictly with the Waqf Board. A fatwa was issued that Ahmadiyya Muslims are not Muslims at all, they are non-Muslims. Ahmadiyya Muslims are also considered infidels in Pakistan. Who are these Ahmadiyya Muslims?
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
play icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
play icon13:42
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi is speaking, I.N.D.I.A is listening!
play icon37:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi is speaking, I.N.D.I.A is listening!
DNA: How much confidence does I.N.D.I.A have on the no-confidence motion?
play icon20:56
DNA: How much confidence does I.N.D.I.A have on the no-confidence motion?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!
play icon9:57
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
play icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
play icon13:42
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi is speaking, I.N.D.I.A is listening!
play icon37:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi is speaking, I.N.D.I.A is listening!
DNA: How much confidence does I.N.D.I.A have on the no-confidence motion?
play icon20:56
DNA: How much confidence does I.N.D.I.A have on the no-confidence motion?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!
play icon9:57
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!
Ahmadiyya,Muslims,ahmadi beliefs,qadiyani beliefs,qadiani beliefs,ahmadiyya belief explanation,multimedia,Pakistan,mirza ghulam ahmad,Quran,ahmadiyya muslim fatwa,ahmadiyya muslim india,ahmadiya muslim,ahmadiyya muslim society,ahmadiyya muslim kon hai,ahmadiyya muslim in india,Ahmadiyya Muslim community,ahmadiyya muslim in pakistan,waqf board vs. ahmadiyya muslims,ahmadiyya muslim history in hindi,Ahmadiya community,ahmadiya community pakistan,Latest News,