NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Parliament session is held for wastage of public money?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
Today was the last day of the second phase of the budget session and today's day also became a victim of uproar. This entire session passed in an uproar and the proceedings of the Parliament came to a standstill. Even today, as soon as the proceedings of the Parliament started, the opposition started shouting slogans in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In view of this, the Speakers of both the Houses have adjourned the proceedings of the Parliament indefinitely.

All Videos

PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
3:31
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue

Trending Videos

3:31
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
Dna videos,budget session 2023 live,budget session 2023,lok sabha proceedings,lok sabha proceedings live,lok sabha proceedings today,lok sabha proceedings adjourned,lok sabha proceedings record,Lok Sabha adjourned,Rajya Sabha,Rajya Sabha Proceedings,rajya sabha proceedings today,rajya sabha proceedings adjourned,Rajya Sabha adjourned,rajya sabha in parliament,parliament budget session 2023,Congress,Congress protest,congress protest on adani,Zee News,