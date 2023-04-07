videoDetails

DNA: Parliament session is held for wastage of public money?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Today was the last day of the second phase of the budget session and today's day also became a victim of uproar. This entire session passed in an uproar and the proceedings of the Parliament came to a standstill. Even today, as soon as the proceedings of the Parliament started, the opposition started shouting slogans in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In view of this, the Speakers of both the Houses have adjourned the proceedings of the Parliament indefinitely.