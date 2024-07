videoDetails

DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Now let's talk about Bandit Queen Phoolan Devi, whose death has completed 23 years today. ..Phoolan, the first woman in Chambal who picked up a gun, took a bloody revenge. ..Stayed in jail for 11 years. Then after winning the elections she reached Parliament. ..Then one day in Delhi, Honorable MP Phoolan Devi was publicly murdered with a gun. Akhilesh Yadav posted the photo of Phoolan Devi with a bicycle today.