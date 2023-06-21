NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi gave Yoga mantra to the world

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
PM Modi and the Secretary of the United Nations have reached the UN amid tight security. PM Modi said at the headquarters of the United Nations that people from all the countries of the world are present here. We started Yoga Day 9 years ago. Yoga came from India and it is an old tradition. No one has copyright on this. This is for everyone.

All Videos

Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In SAFF Championship
play icon1:17
Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In SAFF Championship
DNA: China once again saved a terrorist
play icon13:24
DNA: China once again saved a terrorist
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology
play icon4:58
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
play icon2:13
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Ajay Alok said, Pakistan has no status, will kill by entering the house
play icon7:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Ajay Alok said, Pakistan has no status, will kill by entering the house

Trending Videos

Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In SAFF Championship
play icon1:17
Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In SAFF Championship
DNA: China once again saved a terrorist
play icon13:24
DNA: China once again saved a terrorist
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology
play icon4:58
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
play icon2:13
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Ajay Alok said, Pakistan has no status, will kill by entering the house
play icon7:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Ajay Alok said, Pakistan has no status, will kill by entering the house
International Yoga Day,International Day of Yoga,International Yoga Day 2023,international day of yoga 2023,2023 international yoga day,International Yoga Day 2021,international yoga day 2022,pm modi reaches america,pm modi reaches us,pm modi reaches united states,narendra modis mother,Modi speech,pm narendra modi speech,PM Modi mother,Modi,PM Modi,PM Modi Reached UN,United Nations,Yoga at UN,