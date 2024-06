videoDetails

DNA: PM unveils new Nalanda University campus

Sonam | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 03:00 AM IST

The ancient Nalanda University had made India a world leader. Now once again to make India a world leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University. Ambassadors of 17 countries attended the inauguration of the new campus of Nalanda University. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also participated in this program.