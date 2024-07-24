videoDetails

DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

Yesterday the Supreme Court heard the case of installing nameplates on Kanwar Marg and while issuing notice to the states, it banned the order for writing names on shops. The Supreme Court clearly said that all the shopkeepers can remove the nameplates. Many shopkeepers also removed the name plates...but there are many shopkeepers too who do not have the courage to remove the name and identity banners and posters from their shops...but now the question is why they do not have the courage?