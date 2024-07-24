Advertisement
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Yesterday the Supreme Court heard the case of installing nameplates on Kanwar Marg and while issuing notice to the states, it banned the order for writing names on shops. The Supreme Court clearly said that all the shopkeepers can remove the nameplates. Many shopkeepers also removed the name plates...but there are many shopkeepers too who do not have the courage to remove the name and identity banners and posters from their shops...but now the question is why they do not have the courage?

DNA: No NEET Re-Exam
Play Icon03:56
DNA: No NEET Re-Exam
Government to contribute major amount for Education Loan in Budget
Play Icon1H23:44
Government to contribute major amount for Education Loan in Budget
Taal Thok Ke: Key Points of Budget 2024
Play Icon47:16
Taal Thok Ke: Key Points of Budget 2024
Badhir News: Cancer medicines will become cheaper
Play Icon04:33
Badhir News: Cancer medicines will become cheaper
Lathi charge outside assembly in Patna
Play Icon04:40
Lathi charge outside assembly in Patna

