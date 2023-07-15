trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635663
DNA: Political analysis on Delhi floods, drowned Delhi leaders ridiculed

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
The flood situation in Delhi is very bad, Red Fort, Raj Ghat, ITO and Civil Lines are full of water. On the other hand, today LG of Delhi and Minister in Delhi Government Saurabh Bhardwaj clashed in front of the media regarding Delhi's flood. Saurabh Bhardwaj night Central officials were accused of not sending help. After which LG said that this is not the time to blame anyone.
