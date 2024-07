videoDetails

DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath has clarified on the tussle between leaders and officers in Uttar Pradesh. Nowadays Yogi is taking meetings of his party's MLAs, MPs and local leaders. In this meeting, Netaji complained about the officers to the CM. On this, Yogi assured him of action but with a condition…he said – If you bring concrete evidence then we will definitely take action against the officer. Due to this, many BJP MLAs have come under further tension.