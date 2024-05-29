Advertisement
DNA: Politics Erupts Over Tejashwi and Rahul Mutton Party

Sonam|Updated: May 29, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
On one hand, there is the Prime Minister's meditation practice, while on the other hand, there is a mutton joke on this meditation. While Modi will meditate in Kanyakumari from tomorrow, Congress reached the Election Commission today. Congress said- Stop them till June 1, otherwise there will be publicity and also made fun of Modi's sadhana. By the way, this joke was actually started by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi from the Mutton Party. ..both had mutton in their plates.

