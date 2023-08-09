videoDetails

DNA POSITIVE NEWS: Story of courage of Iqbal of Amritsar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

Iqbal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, has shown these lines to be true... In the year 2009, Sardar Iqbal Singh became a victim of a road accident... after which 75 percent of his body stopped working... There was no way of earning to run the household expenses… the wife was also pregnant… but Iqbal Singh did not give up even in such a difficult situation… and was determined to face the bad times.. Iqbal Singh, who has lost both legs, started the work of FOOD Delivery by joining ZOMATO... Be it storm or storm, scorching heat or severe cold or heavy rain... Iqbal Singh gets out on his Tricycle and in every situation Delivers food... People in Amritsar know him by the name of Sardar ji from ZOMATO... Seeing this spirit and courage of Iqbal, people are surprised as well as praise him. Despite being disabled, the way Iqbal Singh is managing his family's expenses and responsibilities, he has become an example for such people, who curse their fate for everything.